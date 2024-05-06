Hikers Asked To Avoid Pipe Repair Work Area

This looks like a good week to go on a hike. But PG and E is asking you to stay clear of recreation areas close to their work area and flyover zone for the South Yuba Pipe repair project. The pipe was damaged during a winter storm rockslide that’s impacted distribution of NID’s water supply. Company spokesman Paul Moreno says keeping hikers out not only minimizes work disruptions. But it’s also for their safety, due to the potential rock and debris falls, as they stabilize the hillside…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says signage has also been posted at access points. He says crews couldn’t even get to the damaged area until mid-April, about two months after the slide occurred…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says PG and E is working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to restore the pipe by late summer or early fall. Meanwhile, they still hope to restore half of the flows from the Spaulding One Powerhouse by mid-June. NID officials indicate they’ll run out of water if that timetable is stretched much further.