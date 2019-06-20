Hiking for Good Supports Beginning Backpackers

Nevada County residents will soon be seeking relief from the warm summer temperatures. One easy escape is a camping or backpacking trip in the local mountain areas Laura Peterson with Hiking for Good, says for those who may not know how to get started with camping or backpacking, her company has resources and classes to help you get going.

Petersen says Hiking for Good is holding the second Backpacking Basics workshop at Sierra Commons in Nevada City, Thursday evening at 6:00PM.

Hiking for Good is also sponsoring two trips for beginning backpackers at the end of June and early July. The location and destination of those trips will be released at the class Thursday evening because space is limited to about six people. For more information visit http://www.Hiking4Good.com