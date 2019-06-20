< Back to All News

Hiking for Good Supports Beginning Backpackers

Posted: Jun. 20, 2019 4:44 AM PDT

Nevada County residents will soon be seeking relief from the warm summer temperatures. One easy escape is a camping or backpacking trip in the local mountain areas Laura Peterson with Hiking for Good, says for those who may not know how to get started with camping or backpacking, her company has resources and classes to help you get going.

Listen to Laura Petersen

Petersen says Hiking for Good is holding the second Backpacking Basics workshop at Sierra Commons in Nevada City, Thursday evening at 6:00PM.

Listen to Laura Petersen

Hiking for Good is also sponsoring two trips for beginning backpackers at the end of June and early July. The location and destination of those trips will be released at the class Thursday evening because space is limited to about six people. For more information visit http://www.Hiking4Good.com

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha