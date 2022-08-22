< Back to All News

Hilary Hodge Seeks Second Term On GV Council

Posted: Aug. 22, 2022 12:17 AM PDT

Hilary Hodge is the lone incumbent for the Grass Valley City Council Race in November. And she notes how the pandemic disrupted half of her first term, including construction and improvement projects. She wants to see them to completion…

Hodge says beautification of the Mill Street promenade has also been delayed. But she says she’s glad she approved it and it continues to be an economic boon…

Hodge would also like to find even more funding to help the area’s aging population who struggle getting prevention projects done, in order to speed up reduction of the wildfire danger. She also wants to see additional money for hiring more firefighters. She also notes that she opposed the Loma Rica Project because it did not have an affordable housing component, the only member to vote “no”. But she says she supported the Dorsey Marketplace because it did. Hodge, along with Haven Caravelli and Mathew Coulter, are contending for two open seats on the Council.

