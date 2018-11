You can check out a lot of homemade crafts and creations at tomorrow’s Holiday Craft Fair at the Hilltop Commons Senior Living Center. Hilltop Marketing Director Sue Hudson says there will be a lot to see and buy…

Listen to Sue Hudson 1

A non-perishable food item is also requested as an admission price. Hudson says there are a lot of different kinds of crafts…

Listen to Sue Hudson 2

The Craft Fair is tomorrow from 10am to 2pm at Hilltop Commons, 131 Eureka Street, Grass Valley.

–gf