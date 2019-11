The Hilmar Yellowjackets picked up right where they left off from a state championship season last year, walloping the Bear River Bruins 49-17 in second round Division VI playoff game at Hilmar. The Yellowjackets scored on all six first half possessions to grab a 42-10 Halftime lead and never looked back. The Bruins rollercoaster season comes to an end with a 8-4 record.