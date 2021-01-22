Hirschman Pond and Trail Historical Landmark?

About a mile north of Nevada City, near Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road, is what’s considered by many residents as a “blue jewel”. For the last hundred years, Hirschman’s Pond has served as a popular recreation area and is now a centerpiece of the trail, which was dedicated in 2012. Now the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is exploring the possibility of registering the site as its latest point of interest. Commission Chair Bernie Zimmerman says it’s also part of recent efforts to reflect what was once a very diverse population during the Gold Rush era…

Zimmerman says such a designation would commemorate the Gold Rush era Jewish community. It would also correct an historical inaccuracy about the ownership of the trail and pond. It was originally thought to be owned by Henry and Moses Hirschman…

Early in the 20th century, the pond became a popular fishing spot and was acquired by Nevada City.