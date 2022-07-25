< Back to All News

Jewish Commemoration Plaque Defaced

Posted: Jul. 25, 2022 12:16 PM PDT

Six months after it was installed, the Hirschman’s Pond historical plaque has been vandalized. Bernie Zimmerman, with the Historical Landmarks Commission, says he was saddened to hear about the defacement…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Zimmerman says unless and until the perpetrator is caught, it won’t likely be known what motivated the vandalism. But he did say the commission is not aware of any other defacing of the almost 200 historical plaques in the county. And he also mentions that it’s the only plaque that has any reference to the Jewish community…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

The plaque commemorates the Jewish community that helped the county thrive during the Gold Rush era. Also, Leb Hirschman, the miner who owned Hirschman’s Diggins. The pond is what remains of the mine. Zimmerman says county personnel have removed the plaque and expect to clean it up and restore it, or replace it, in the near future. Hirschman’s Pond was registered as a historical landmark by the Board of Supervisors a year ago.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha