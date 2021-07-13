< Back to All News

Hirschman’s Pond Landmark to be Approved

Posted: Jul. 13, 2021 5:54 AM PDT

The final step is expected to be taken today (Tues.) to designate another historical landmark for Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution for Hirschman’s Pond, off Highway 49 in Nevada City. The property is owned by the town, which has already given its blessing. Bernie Zimmerman, with the county’s Historical Landmarks Commission, says Leb Hirschman was a Jewish miner who began an operation around Oustamah Hill. In 1866, he and his partner acquired the hydraulic mine where the pond now sits.

 

Zimmerman says they’ll also be able to clear up an historical error…

 

Zimmerman says the hope is to place a bronze plaque on the property in the next four to six weeks, which is sponsored by the Greater Cement Hill Neighborhood Association.

