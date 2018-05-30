Historic Bridge Will Be Kept, But How To Fix It?

Nevada Country residents have decided they want to keep the Edwards Crossing Bridge, but the question now is how to fix it up. The century-old bridge over the South Yuba River on North Bloomfield Road has been deemed structurally deficient, and last summer, the county’s Public Works department held a series of community meetings to see what the public thinks should be done. Project Manager Jessica Hankins says there are now two choices. One is to rehabilitate the one-lane bridge and still use it for automobile traffic…

Hankins says that bridge has brought in a lot of visitors to Nevada County, and not just to see it…

One design option would be what could be called a rainbow bridge, similar to the one over the South Yuba River on Highway 49. More public comment will be sought this summer, and Hankins says their state feasibility study also has to be revamped. Restoration is scheduled for 2020.

