< Back to All News

Historic District Initiative Goes To City Council

Posted: Aug. 5, 2022 12:08 PM PDT

A proposed ballot initiative which would allow the creation of historic residential districts in Nevada City has enough verified signatures to go to the City Council. Supporters say that would exempt more local homes from a new state law designed to increase housing stock. They say the law, also known as Senate Bill 9, would allow homeowners to divide their properties into two lots and have up to two homes on each lot. New City Council member Lou Ceci says the Council will discuss options at its Wednesday night meeting….

click to listen to Lou Ceci

The deadline for placing measures on the November ballot is Friday. Ceci expects a number of residents to comment about the proposal…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

Ceci says he hasn’t heard any overwhelming sentiment either way about the initiative and he’s undecided about which option to choose. Opponents, including the Nevada County Association of Realtors, says historic designations would reduce property rights. They say it would make it more difficult for repairs or other changes to such homes, as well as make it more expensive.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha