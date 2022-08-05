Historic District Initiative Goes To City Council

A proposed ballot initiative which would allow the creation of historic residential districts in Nevada City has enough verified signatures to go to the City Council. Supporters say that would exempt more local homes from a new state law designed to increase housing stock. They say the law, also known as Senate Bill 9, would allow homeowners to divide their properties into two lots and have up to two homes on each lot. New City Council member Lou Ceci says the Council will discuss options at its Wednesday night meeting….

The deadline for placing measures on the November ballot is Friday. Ceci expects a number of residents to comment about the proposal…

Ceci says he hasn’t heard any overwhelming sentiment either way about the initiative and he’s undecided about which option to choose. Opponents, including the Nevada County Association of Realtors, says historic designations would reduce property rights. They say it would make it more difficult for repairs or other changes to such homes, as well as make it more expensive.