Historic Foley Library Photos Available Online

There’s now another way you can look at the treasure trove of historic photographs housed at the Doris Foley branch of the Nevada County Library in Nevada City. Librarian Laura Pappani says they’ve launched a searchable online collection. She says they’re starting with scans of 178 photos from Robert Wyckoff. He was a longtime writer and photographer for the Union. He was also the historic preservation officer for Nevada City in the 1970’s. And that represents just a small fraction of the thousands of photos in the Foley physical collection that you can currently only see in person…

Pappani says the photos currently available from the Wyckoff collection cover a variety of subjects. That includes aerial views prior to the construction of Highway 49, Greg LeMond winning the Nevada City Bicycle Classic in 1986, and scenes from around Nevada City. Some were also collected by him and date back to the 1850’s, but also including the 1960’s to the early 2000’s. Pappani says the Osborn Woods collection is mainly slides of properties that they rennovated or built, including homes and storefronts in the area…

Pappani says it’s hoped photographs can be added weekly. Photos and other items can also be downloaded or printed for free, for personal use.