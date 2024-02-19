Historic Landmark Plaque For Memorial Park

More amplification of Memorial Park’s historical significance in Grass Valley may be on the way. Last November, the City Council directed staff to complete an application to the Nevada County Landmarks Commission for consideration of establishing the park as an Historic Landmark. The Council also authorized the expenditure of up to two-thousand dollars for the erection of a plaque at a centralized location. And at their most recent meeting, Tuesday night, City Planner Amy Wolfson said the Commission has recommended approval of the application to the Board of Supervisors. But she said the Commission doesn’t like the proposed location of the plaque…

Staff provided some suggested locations. But, with minimal discussion, Councilmembers, including Bob Branstrom, opted for the north end of the pickleball court, with the plaque to be mounted on a rock or boulder….

It’s anticipated that the Board of Supervisors will agendize the request within the next couple of months.