< Back to All News

Historic Landmark Plaque For Memorial Park

Posted: Feb. 19, 2024 12:16 AM PST

More amplification of Memorial Park’s historical significance in Grass Valley may be on the way. Last November, the City Council directed staff to complete an application to the Nevada County Landmarks Commission for consideration of establishing the park as an Historic Landmark. The Council also authorized the expenditure of up to two-thousand dollars for the erection of a plaque at a centralized location. And at their most recent meeting, Tuesday night, City Planner Amy Wolfson said the Commission has recommended approval of the application to the Board of Supervisors. But she said the Commission doesn’t like the proposed location of the plaque…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

Staff provided some suggested locations. But, with minimal discussion, Councilmembers, including Bob Branstrom, opted for the north end of the pickleball court, with the plaque to be mounted on a rock or boulder….

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

It’s anticipated that the Board of Supervisors will agendize the request within the next couple of months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha