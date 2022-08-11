Historical District Initiative Approved For Ballot

Voters in Nevada City also have at least one ballot measure to consider in November. After hearing public comments for and against it, Wednesday evening, the City Council has voted 4-1 for placement of a measure that would expand the number of homes in the town with an historic designation. They would be exempt from a new state law, also known as SB9, that would allow more lot splitting on residential properties, as a way to try to increase moderate-priced housing. Supporters of the ballot measure say more dense housing would hurt the town’s character. Mayor Doug Fleming says the Council has also ordered a staff study that, he says, is designed to provide more clear, accurate, and objective information on the measure for voters. And he hopes it will also help reduce the city’s liability…

But Fleming says he doesn’t believe SB9 will help alleviate the housing crisis…

New City Council member Adam Kline was the one “no” vote…

Meanwhile, opponents of the measure claim it would be more expensive and complicated for property owners to make changes or repairs to their homes, if they have a historic designation.