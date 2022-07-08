Historical Home Districts Proposed Nevada City

A new state law designed to increase housing stock is under fire from the Nevada County Historical Society. They’ve turned in signatures to Nevada City regarding an initiative that would exempt more local homes from the law. Society President Dan Ketcham says it would create historic residential districts. He says the law, also known as SB9, allows too much housing density. Homeowners could divide their properties into two lots and have up to two homes on each lot…

Ketcham says the law also doesn’t require public input on lot subdivision plans. And he also questions if the law would allow more people into the home market…

Ketcham also says there would still be plenty of lot space left to build more homes in Nevada City outside the new historical districts. The city has until August 5th to complete the verification process. If enough signatures are found to be valid, the initiative would likely then be considered by the City Council at its August 10th meeting. They could approve it outright, put it on a future election ballot, or conduct a study before making a decision.