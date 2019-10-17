< Back to All News

Historical Society Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Posted: Oct. 17, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The Nevada County Historical Society holds its Speaker Night presentations on the third Thursday of every month, but tonight’s program is a little different, and special. The organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It was October of 1944 when they got started. Board President Daniel Ketcham says they’ve grown quite a bit since then…

Listen to Daniel Ketcham 1

Today, they also oversee the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum and the Searls Historical Library. Ketcham says tonight’s program features several speakers….

Listen to Daniel Ketcham 2

There will be refreshments afterward, including a birthday cake. Speaker Night is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s free to attend.

–gf

