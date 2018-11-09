< Back to All News

Historical Society Marks World War One Centennial

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 8:08 AM PST

Sunday is Veterans Day, and this one is a special one. Veterans Day commemorates the signing of the armistice to end World War One in 1918–one hundred years ago. The Nevada County Historical Society has been holding a series of events, including one tonight on the war and the Making of the Modern Middle East. The guest speaker is World War One expert Marwan Hanania…

Listen to Marwan Hanania 1

There have been other lectures and presentations in recent weeks. Linda Jack with the historical society says interest has been high…

Listen to Linda Jack 1

The talk is tonight at Sierra Presbyterian Church at 7pm. There’s also a concert featuring World War One-era songs, incluiding ‘Over There’, tomorrow at 7pm at the Foothills Event Center.

–gf

