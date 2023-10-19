< Back to All News

Historical Society Speaker On Railroads History

Posted: Oct. 19, 2023 12:00 AM PDT

A longtime member of the Nevada County Historical Society is also the focus of the group’s monthly Speaker’s Night tonight. Andrew Brandon will present a look at historic photographs from his book “Railroads of Nevada County”, which was released five years ago. He says it’s a brief history of eleven different railroads that operated here from 1866 to 1996…

And for nearly 20 years, Brandon has also been researching the Narrow Gauge Railroad and collecting photos and documents for an upcoming separate book…

The material collected for “Railroads of Nevada County” was born out of this research, including many photos which haven’t been published before. You can hear Brandon’s presentation from seven to eight this evening at Sierra Presbyterian Church, at 175 Ridge Road. As always, it’s free admission, and with free refreshments afterward.

