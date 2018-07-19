< Back to All News

History of Black Bart at Speaker Night Tonight

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

He was known as the Gentleman Bandit, robbed stagecoaches in the 1870s, and even lived in Nevada County for awhile. The history of Charley Boles, otherwise known as Black Bart, is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night. Bruce Bradley will bed the speaker. He wrote a book called ‘The Walker: The Untold Story of Black Bart.” Bradley says Bart had a vendetta against Wells Fargo, starting when he had a mining claim near what is present day Butte, Montana…

He never hurt anyone, and never robbed the passengers . Bradley says Black Bart used a lot of aliases, and moved around a lot, including a stop in Nevada City…

Tonight’s Speaker Night event is at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road in Grass Valley. It’s at 7pm and it’s free.

