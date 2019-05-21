Hit and Run Accident Injures Two Rough and Ready

A hit and run accident resulting in injuries is reported in the Rough and Ready area. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it happened Monday morning on a somewhat narrow stretch of Rex Reservoir Road near Rough and Ready Highway, where the suspect driver may have sideswiped another driver…
The driver of the victim vehicle is 62-year-old Larry Badger of Rough and Ready. His passenger is 59-year-old Kenneth Keiser of Penn Valley…
Tassone says the suspect vehicle is only described as a green Honda model.
