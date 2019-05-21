< Back to All News

Hit and Run Accident Injures Two Rough and Ready

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:22 PM PDT

A hit and run accident resulting in injuries is reported in the Rough and Ready area. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it happened Monday morning on a somewhat narrow stretch of Rex Reservoir Road near Rough and Ready Highway, where the suspect driver may have sideswiped another driver…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

The driver of the victim vehicle is 62-year-old Larry Badger of Rough and Ready. His passenger is 59-year-old Kenneth Keiser of Penn Valley…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says the suspect vehicle is only described as a green Honda model.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha