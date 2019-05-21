Hit and Run Accident Injures Two Rough and Ready

A hit and run accident resulting in injuries is reported in the Rough and Ready area. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it happened Monday morning on a somewhat narrow stretch of Rex Reservoir Road near Rough and Ready Highway, where the suspect driver may have sideswiped another driver…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

The driver of the victim vehicle is 62-year-old Larry Badger of Rough and Ready. His passenger is 59-year-old Kenneth Keiser of Penn Valley…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says the suspect vehicle is only described as a green Honda model.