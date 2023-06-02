< Back to All News

Hit Run Crash Into Ballfield Fence Grass Valley

Posted: Jun. 1, 2023 5:20 PM PDT

Some excitement of an unwanted variety on Litton Drive in Grass Valley Thursday afternoon. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it involved a driver who was approaching the softball field…

Bates says the driver dragged about a 10 to 12 foot section of the fence, also including a pole or two, plus a concrete base, for about 60 to 70 feet before the items became dislodged on the roadway. He says the driver has not been apprehended…

Bates says there was no damage to the field and no pedestrians or other motorists were threatened with harm.

