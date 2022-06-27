< Back to All News

HIV Testing Day Observed By NevCo Health

Posted: Jun. 27, 2022 12:13 AM PDT

June 27th is also National HIV Testing Day. So the Nevada County Public Health Department is holding a free clinic this afternoon that also includes Hepatitis C testing. But Program Manager Toby Guevin also points out that this is not your only chance to take advantage of such an event…

Residents can also learn about free and low-cost HIV testing sites through the CDC’s “Get Tested” website. Meanwhile, Guevin says local case rates have remained consistently low. The HIV rate was 90 per 100-thousand population, in 2019, compared to 376 statewide…

Guevin says testing can be free, easy, fast, and confidential. The clinic is from one to four this afternoon, at 500 Crown Point Circle, Suite 110, in Grass Valley. And it’s by appointment only, by calling 265-1450.

