Hodge, Aguilar Top Vote-Getters in Grass Valley

Hilary Hodge and Ben Aguilar are the top vote-getters for the two seats on the Grass Valley City Council. Hodge, with 36 percent of the vote, Aguilar with 32 percent, and Bob Branstrom a distant third with 22 percent. Hodge was cautiously optimistic as early results were announced…

Listen to Hilary Hodge

Aguilar says he wants to make Grass Valley a great place for everyone, including his family…

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Branstrom is running a relatively distant third, but was pleased with his election effort…

Listen to Bob Branstrom

Steven Slack dropped out the race about a month ago, but still received just over ten percent of the vote.

