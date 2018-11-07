< Back to All News

Hodge, Aguilar Top Vote-Getters in Grass Valley

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:27 AM PST

Hilary Hodge and Ben Aguilar are the top vote-getters for the two seats on the Grass Valley City Council. Hodge, with 36 percent of the vote, Aguilar with 32 percent, and Bob Branstrom a distant third with 22 percent. Hodge was cautiously optimistic as early results were announced…

Listen to Hilary Hodge

Aguilar says he wants to make Grass Valley a great place for everyone, including his family…

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Branstrom is running a relatively distant third, but was pleased with his election effort…

Listen to Bob Branstrom

Steven Slack dropped out the race about a month ago, but still received just over ten percent of the vote.

–gf

