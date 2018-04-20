< Back to All News

Hodge, Miller Square Off at Candidates Forum

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

A spirited and often argumentative forum, featuring the two candidates for the Third District Nevada County Supervisor seat that’s up for election in June. One issue that frequently came up at the Rood Center event last night, hosted by the League of Women Voters, was marijuana. From the start, Miller touted his experience over newcomer Hilary Hodge, including a growing ordinance that’s yet to be passed by the Board…

Hodge feels the Board has been dragging its feet and would like to see an ordinance emulate what she says is a successful model in Mendocino County…

Hodge also criticized Miller for running what she feels is a negative and, at times, dishonest campaign…

Miller says he’s been trying to highlight Hodge’s inexperience and inattention to details in being a qualified supervisor.

–Chris Gilbert

