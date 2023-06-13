Hodge Pleads Guilty To DUI Charge

The misdemeanor DUI case against Grass Valley City Council Member Hilary Hodge has been resolved. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Hodge has accepted what he indicates are standard plea agreement terms for a first-time offender. The sentence is five days in jail and three years probation, with the second charge dropped. The arrest occurred during Cornish Christmas in December…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

In her original Facebook posting, Hodge said she was looking for her dog, which had been spooked, while she was walking it, when a car fire caused trees to explode. Wilson says Hodge’s blood-alcohol content was point-one-four to point one-five, which is nearly twice the legal limit of point-oh-eight. She must also take a three-month DUI class…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Hodge had just been sworn in to a second term on the Council, the week prior to the arrest.