Hoek Officially Announces For Re-Election

Posted: Jan. 24, 2022 12:32 PM PST

This year’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairperson is also running for re-election in District Four in June. Sue Hoek is finishing up her first four-year term…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Among the accomplishments in her first term, Hoek notes significant improvements in vegetation management throughout the county. Also along roadsides, to help evacuations run smoother. She also is hoping for federal lawmakers’ help for fire suppression water availability in North San Juan…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Hoek also mentions upgrading the county animal shelter as another project she hopes to see completed. Other accomplishments she cites include the opening of the first senior low-income housing in Penn Valley, where her family has had a ranch since the late 1870’s. Also, completion of the Bridgeport Bridge and creating the first-ever Military Appreciation Week. There are no announced challengers for the District Four seat at this time.

