Holbrooke and National Renovations Progressing

Posted: Jun. 19, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Progress is being made on renovating two historic hotels–one in Nevada City and one in Grass Valley. Erin Lewis is working on finding out what people want to see at the National Hotel…

Listen to Erin Lewis

She’s been doing public surveys about what kind of restaurant locals would like to see. Meanwhile, over at the Holbrooke, Project manager Ken Porter says the new version, when completed, will have modern rooms–meaning not having to go down the hall to use the bathroom or to turn up the heat…

Listen to Ken Porter

Both hotels are expected to re-open in the first half of next year, but will not open at the same time. New owner Jordan Fife bought the properties last year.

–gf

