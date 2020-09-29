Holbrooke Reopening Date Pushed Back A Bit

Although the Holbrooke Hotel wasn’t able to reopen after all this month, as was announced this summer, it looks like it’ll still be in time for the holiday season. General Manager Michael Barber says they’re now aiming for Saturday, November seventh, with 28 rooms that will reflect a combination of eras, while preserving the historic feel…

Robin Davies, with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, says the Holbrooke, which has been closed for about a year and a half for the rennovations, has been missed…

Such strong historic and nostalgic fixtures as the Iron Door and Golden Gate Saloon will also be reopening, along with a restaurant that will open onto a fully redone outdoor patio. Davies is also optimistic that Nevada County can advance to the next, or best, COVID Tier by the reopening date, which would allow even more indoor dining, among fewer restrictions.