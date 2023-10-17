Holiday Card Contest By Sheriff’s Department

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is already gearing up for the Christmas season with its first-ever holiday card contest. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says local elementary school-aged children are invited to submit their drawings. The winning entry will be published and transformed into the department’s official greeting card, with naming recognition…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

In addition to having the artwork come to life for all to see, Quadros says the winner will also get to have a personal and memorable experience with the department…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

If a child is homeschooled, it’s a similar experience with friends and family. Official contest forms with drawing directions are available for download on the Sheriff’s Department’s website. They may be scanned in color and e-mailed to the sheriff’s department’s website or dropped off in person. The County Superintendent of Schools Office also has forms on hand, as well as on their Facebook page.