< Back to All News

Holiday Card Contest By Sheriff’s Department

Posted: Oct. 17, 2023 12:55 AM PDT

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is already gearing up for the Christmas season with its first-ever holiday card contest. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says local elementary school-aged children are invited to submit their drawings. The winning entry will be published and transformed into the department’s official greeting card, with naming recognition…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

In addition to having the artwork come to life for all to see, Quadros says the winner will also get to have a personal and memorable experience with the department…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

If a child is homeschooled, it’s a similar experience with friends and family. Official contest forms with drawing directions are available for download on the Sheriff’s Department’s website. They may be scanned in color and e-mailed to the sheriff’s department’s website or dropped off in person. The County Superintendent of Schools Office also has forms on hand, as well as on their Facebook page.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha