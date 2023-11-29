Holiday Card Contest Ends In Tie!

It’s a tie for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department’s first-ever Children’s Holiday Card Contest. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says there was an overwhelmingly creative response. So it was decided to name two winners, both nine-year-old’s. That’s Noah Van Bemmel a third grader at Mount Saint Mary’s Academy in Grass Valley and Cayla Montre, a fourth grader at Ready Springs Elementary School in Penn Valley. Their works are on the covers of the official cards that are sent out to other area law enforcement agencies each season…

Also, the Superintendent of Schools selected two additional winners that will become part of their greeting cards as well. And with the huge interest, Quadros indicates the contest will become an annual tradition…

The original artwork was also on display at last weekend’s Country Christmas Faire at the Fairgrounds. The entry ages were from three to 12 years old and came from 13 schools and homeschool programs.