Holiday Celebrations at Empire Mine

Another Thanksgiving weekend tradition in Grass Valley is the annual Holiday Celebration at Empire Mine. Courtney Ferguson with Empire Mine, told KNCO’s Geoff Flynn the two day event, Friday and Saturday, turns the Cottage, Clubhouse, and Mine into a old-fashioned Christmas wonderland. Even Santa Claus has the feel of Christmas past.

Listen to Courtney Ferguson

Holidays at Empire Mine also has many costumed docents around to provide both entertainment and educational information.

Listen to Courtney Ferguson

A variety of musicians and entertainers are spread around the grounds as well as some food vendors.

Plenty of kids activities to do as well.

All of this is available as part of the regular price of admission to Empire Mine State Park.