< Back to All News

Holiday Goodies Available at Victorian Faire

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

It’s November, which means the holidays are upon us. You can get a start on holiday decorating and shopping by attending the annual Victorian Faire at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley. Bert Barker is one of the organizers…

Listen to Bert Barker

Lunch will be served, and there are pies, homemade jams and jellies, and several other goodies available. Also, the church shares the same grounds as the Lola Montez House, where church member Gage McKinney says a feline resident has gained a lot of fame…

Listen to Gage McKinney

There’s other Lola merchandise, including a 12-picture Lola calendar available. The Victorian Faire is today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm at the church—235 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Proceeds go to over a dozen local charities.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha