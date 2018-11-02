Holiday Goodies Available at Victorian Faire

It’s November, which means the holidays are upon us. You can get a start on holiday decorating and shopping by attending the annual Victorian Faire at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley. Bert Barker is one of the organizers…

Listen to Bert Barker

Lunch will be served, and there are pies, homemade jams and jellies, and several other goodies available. Also, the church shares the same grounds as the Lola Montez House, where church member Gage McKinney says a feline resident has gained a lot of fame…

Listen to Gage McKinney

There’s other Lola merchandise, including a 12-picture Lola calendar available. The Victorian Faire is today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm at the church—235 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Proceeds go to over a dozen local charities.

–gf