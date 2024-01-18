Holiday Inn Express Approved By Planning Commission

The green light has been given by the Grass Valley Planning Commission for a Holiday Inn Express in the Glenbrook Basin. They’ve approved the design review application. But there were a few concerns expressed by the public. That included Linda Cruz, the Vice-President of the Home Owners Association for the senior subdivision Timberwood Estates. She said she doesn’t oppose the project. But she was worried about potential traffic impacts…

The project’s engineer said he understood those worries and has been in discussions with the Association. Possible mitigation measures include installation of a gate to close public access to their private road at Plaza Drive, depending on fire safety impacts. Also, Don Levine, with the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, told the Commission that the plan doesn’t say how heating and air conditioning will be supplied…

It’ll be a three-story, 80-room hotel.