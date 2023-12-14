Holiday Inn Express Proposed Glenbrook Basin

Plans for a Holiday Inn Express in the Glenbrook Basin are moving forward. Grass Valley’s Development Review Committee had a number of concerns about the look of the project, proposed for Plaza Drive, earlier this year. But City Planner Amy Wolfson says the applicant has improved the appearance to blend in better with the rural, foothill surroundings…

It’s a three-story, 80-room hotel…

Other features include a breakfast room, fitness center, laundry area, and conference center that can also be used as a lounge for guests. Also, a pool with shaded patio and fire pits. Wolfson says the project will next be considered by the City Planning Commission in January before going to the City Council for final consideration.