Holiday Light Stringing Needs To Be Done Right

Thousands are hurt every season while hanging holiday lights. If you haven’t put yours up on your Christmas tree yet, PG and E’s Brandi Merlo says each year home fires are started by faulty wiring…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Also, make sure you use only indoor lights inside and only outdoor lights outside. Merlo says make sure your ladder is in good working condition before you hang outdoor lights…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Also, never tack, nail, or overstress light strings while hanging them. Hooks or specialized string clips are the safer option. If you have a live tree, make sure you check water levels daily. And candles are responsible for one-third of home fires each season. Merlo says flameless decorative candles are recommended.