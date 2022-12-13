Holiday Mailing Deadlines Are Approaching

If you still need to mail holiday packages through the Postal Service, you’re running out of time if you want to avoid paying the highest rates. The deadline is Monday, December 19th. After that, Priority Express is recommended. The Postal Service also announced the hiring of 28-thousand seasonal workers, nationwide, to handle the traditional rush. But Regional Spokesman Justin Hastings says that wasn’t really needed for North State offices…

As for preparing your package before you go to the Post Office, Hastings says it always starts with a sturdy box…

And if you’re not using a pre-priced Postal Service box, Hastings says you should also make sure it’s plain, with no special wording or markings. And include sufficient padding, so items aren’t jostled around. Going into the season, the Postal Service announced another round of mailing price increases that expire on January 22nd. Officials say the increases, which range from 25-cents to six-dollars per package, will help keep the agency competitive and also help with operating costs. But then on January 23rd, the price of stamps is going up another three-cents, to 63-cents.