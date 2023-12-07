< Back to All News

Holiday Mailing Deadlines Looming

Posted: Dec. 7, 2023 12:03 AM PST

If you want to mail a holiday season package through the Postal Service for the lowest rate, you only have a little over a week to do it, to make sure it arrives before Christmas. Spokesperson Kristina Uppal says the deadline is Saturday, December 16th…

And after years of price hikes, the Postal Service is not levying any additional surcharges during the peak season this year. They have raised stamp prices three times in the last 12 months. Uppal says before even stepping into a post office you can get a price estimate on their website, by typing in the kind of package you’re sending and the zip code. They also continue to have small, medium, and large flat rate boxes available. But if you want to do your own packaging, make sure your box is sturdy…

And don’t forget to write a return address. Self-serve post office kiosks are also available in many towns, where you can also purchase packaging and stamps. Last year, the Postal Service processed more than 11-billion pieces of mail and packages. And it took an average of two-and-a-half days for delivery.

