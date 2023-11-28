Holiday Match Challenge Underway

The opportunity to truly impact lives this holiday season is here. Hospitality House Development director, Faith Trump, says through December 15th all monetary donations will be matched by two local donors, dollar for dollar, up to 35-thousand dollars. The bulk of the dollars is used for the only 24-hour emergency shelter in the area…

In their last fiscal year, Trump says Hospitality House helped 799 unique locals. That’s up by as much as 100, compared to the previous year…

On average, Hospitality House spends 62-dollars a day to provide one person a night of emergency shelter, meals, and other supportive services. To participate in this year’s Holiday Match Challenge, you can donate online or by phone at 615-0852. Again, the deadline is December 15th.