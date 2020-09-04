Holiday Safety, Social Distancing, Fire and Parking Concerns at River

Extremely hot weather and a long weekend projected for this Labor Day holiday. As part of he last weekend of summer activities, hundreds of locals will head to the South Yuba River for some relief and relaxation. State Parks Sierra District Chief Matt Green, says the combination of heat and crowds can increase saftey risks at the river. Fire is a big concern.

Green says multiple agencies will be working together to help keep the river safe.

Green also says extra patrols with be monitoriong areas of river that are still closed because of the recent Jones Fire.

Trash is also a big issue this year.

River flows, cold water, and slippery rocks also add to danger around the South Yuba.

Green says viistors are welcome, but encourages mindful recreation with safety at the forefront should be the focus.