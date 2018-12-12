< Back to All News

Holiday Season Also Flu Season

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:13 AM PST

The holiday season is also flu season. Nevada County Public Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler says cases are starting to pick up…

click to listen to Doctor Cutler

Cutler says with the weather getting colder and wetter, and with more parties and family gatherings this time of year, it’s time to take more precautions…

click to listen to Doctor Cutler

Cutler says while many local residents, especially seniors, took advantage of drive-through clinics in October, the optimal time to get a shot, there is still plenty of the vaccine available. He also reminds us that although its effectiveness can vary, from as low as 20-percent to as high as 60-percent, the vaccine can usually help people avoid the most severe illnesses that could result in hospitalization. Cutler says the peak of the flu season in California is usually February.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha