Holiday Season Also Flu Season

The holiday season is also flu season. Nevada County Public Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler says cases are starting to pick up…

Cutler says with the weather getting colder and wetter, and with more parties and family gatherings this time of year, it’s time to take more precautions…

Cutler says while many local residents, especially seniors, took advantage of drive-through clinics in October, the optimal time to get a shot, there is still plenty of the vaccine available. He also reminds us that although its effectiveness can vary, from as low as 20-percent to as high as 60-percent, the vaccine can usually help people avoid the most severe illnesses that could result in hospitalization. Cutler says the peak of the flu season in California is usually February.