Holiday Season Also Has Fire Hazards

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:07 PM PST

The holiday season can also be a busy time of year for firefighters, with more indoor hazards and ignition sources. That includes Christmas trees, packages, utensil, and ornaments. And with more people using fireplaces and woodburning stoves, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Captain Nathan Menth says improper disposal of ashes has been a growing concern. He says they’ve already responded to a number of carbon monoxide poisoning calls…

Menth says you should also pay close attention to how you’ve decorated your tree, including with well-maintained equipment…

Menth says to make sure you keep a safe enough distance between trees and heating sources, so even if a tree falls over it won’t land on a space heater, woodburning stove, or fireplace. He also points out that even if you are keeping a real tree properly watered, even green trees can ignite.

