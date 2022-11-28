Holiday Shopping Kicks Off Big in Nevada County

The holiday shopping season exploded in Nevada County with Black Friday, Cornish Christmas, Small Business Saturday and multiple craft fairs taking place over three days. In Nevada City and at the Nevada County Fairgrounds craft fairs were the highlight. In Downtown Grass Valley it was Cornish Christmas, and in all shopping areas of the county it was Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. In Grass Valley, merchants were pleased with the increase in shoppers, the owner of Make Local Habit took over the space in the old Williams Stationery Building on Main Street and has been very happy.

Make Local Habit features only goods made locally.

Small Business Saturday also saw a steady stream of shoppers.

Merchants on both sides of the closure saw good foot traffic both Friday and Saturday.

Good Times the skateboard shop on the Mill Street closer to Neal said the weekend was good.

Though the streets were not packed on Sunday, there were still plenty of shoppers milling about taking advantage of the unique shops in Grass Valley.