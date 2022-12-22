Holiday Traffic Will Be Heavier

The year-end holidays are expected to be the third-busiest in more than 20 years. Triple-A says nearly 15-million Californians are expected to pack their bags during the 11-day period between Friday and January second. That’s up three-percent from a year ago. And spokesman John Treanor says about 14-million will be driving to their destinations. He says Friday will be the most congested day…

Triple-A considers off-peak periods to be before 2pm and after 8pm. Plan for up to 25-percent longer travel times, otherwise. Treanor says having Christmas and New Year’s falling on Sundays this year is also a factor in the increase of travellers…

And this is also the first holiday travel season without serious COVD fears and restrictions. And despite inflation worries, Treanor says the price of gas has been plummeting. The other two busiest driving days are predicted to be next Tuesday and Wednesday, December 27th and 28th.