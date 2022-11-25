Holidays at the Park at Empire Mine Park Today

Holidays at the Park returns to Empire Mine State Historic Park today (November 25th). Sierra Gold Parks Foundation President, Jessie Locks, says it’ll help get you into a seasonal mood…

click to listen to Jessie Locks

Also, an elf scavenger hunt, live music, as well as a holiday photo booth with Santa….

click to listen to Jessie Locks

Empire Mine State Historic Park is the site of one of the oldest, deepest, and richest gold mines in California. It was in operation for more than 100 years, before closing in 1956, after extracting 5-point-8 million ounces of gold. It still has an entrance to 367 miles of abandoned and flooded mineshafts. It also still contains many of the mine’s buildings, the owner’s summer home, and restored gardens. The Mineyard will also be buzzing with activity, where you can take a peek at the Mine Shaft and the Machine, Wood, and Blacksmith shops. And learn about Cornish miners. Holidays at the Park is happening from 11am to 4pm today (November 25th).