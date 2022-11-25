< Back to All News

Holidays at the Park at Empire Mine Park Today

Posted: Nov. 25, 2022 12:50 AM PST

Holidays at the Park returns to Empire Mine State Historic Park today (November 25th).  Sierra Gold Parks Foundation President, Jessie Locks, says it’ll help get you into a seasonal mood…

click to listen to Jessie Locks

Also, an elf scavenger hunt, live music, as well as a holiday photo booth with Santa….

click to listen to Jessie Locks

Empire Mine State Historic Park is the site of one of the oldest, deepest, and richest gold mines in California. It was in operation for more than 100 years, before closing in 1956, after extracting 5-point-8 million ounces of gold. It still has an entrance to 367 miles of abandoned and flooded mineshafts. It also still contains many of the mine’s buildings, the owner’s summer home, and restored gardens. The Mineyard will also be buzzing with activity, where you can take a peek at the Mine Shaft and the Machine, Wood, and Blacksmith shops. And learn about Cornish miners. Holidays at the Park is happening from 11am to 4pm today (November 25th).

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha