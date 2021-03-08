Home Expansion For Mentally-Ill Gets Boost

Another round of funding from the Federal Government’s No Place Like Home program, designed to provide stable and affordable housing, has been awarded to Nevada County. Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, say the one-point-four-million dollars will be received upon completion of the Ranch House Redevelopment Project, on Highway 49 near Newtown Road…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says this is unlike the Brunswick Commons Project, which received the first round of funding and will provide affordable housing for those at risk of homelessness …

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says this is also the first affordable housing project approved for the program that is less than 20 units. Design work is expected to get underway soon and he says construction is not expected to begin until the fall, at the earliest.