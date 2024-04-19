Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show This Weekend

This weekend also marks the Union’s 38th Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. That’s on Saturday and Sunday. You’re encouraged to bring your kids as well as your pets, with something for everyone. Visit home improvement pros and take advantage of special pricing on products. Union publisher Chad Wingo says it’s an important showcase for local businesses…

You’ll find everything, from the latest in home decor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, and decking. Also solar panels to home furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing, among other things. But Union Event Manager Melissa Lane says there’s also lots of fun activities. This year, they’ve expanded the live music that’s available, moving it out of the Sugar Tree Stage to a more open tent area…

Also a great variety of food vendors. The Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show is from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Fairgrounds. It’s free admission, but there is also a 10-dollar parking fee.