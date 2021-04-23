Home Garden Lifestyle Show Returns This Year

The Union’s Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show was among numerous spring events cancelled a year ago, with strict pandemic shutdowns still in place. And the traditional live show at the Fairgrounds has been postponed for another six months, or until October. But Event Manager Deana Graydon says a virtual event is still planned for when it normally would have taken place, which is this weekend…

You can visit your pro’s pages from the comfort of your own home and take advantage of special show pricing on products and services you need. And Graydon says there will still be a couple of special live presentations online…

And you’ll still find everything, from the latest home decor, window coverings, landscape materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels. Also, furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing, among other numerous offerings. You can browse, live chat, and sign up for a quote. The Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show is from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, 10 to 4 on Sunday, through the Union’s website.