Home, Garden, Lifestyle Show This Weekend

With great spring weather this weekend, people will be thinking more about doing things outside. That includes catching up with yard work and other projects around the home. And many are expected to head out to the 37th Annual Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which is happening Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by the Union newspaper, Events Manager Melissa Lane is urging participants to take advantage of special pricing on products and services…

Lane says you can always find the latest in home decor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels….

Home furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing equipment are also available to check out. Lane says there are also a variety of fun activities, including for kids and pets. Also, live music and food and beverages. The Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show is Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, from 11am to 4pm, at the Fairgrounds. It’s free admission, but there is a five-dollar parking fee.