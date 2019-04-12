< Back to All News

Home Garden Lifestyle Show This Weekend

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

A sure sign of spring is the 34th Annual Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds tomorrow and Sunday. It’s put on by the Union newspaper, where event manager, Mary Anne Davis, says you can talk to a number of pros among over 175 vendors showing their products, services, and ideas. And this year, the focus is on wildfire safety and preparedness…

click to listen to Mary Anne Davis

Vendors will present everything from the latest in home decor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels. Also, home furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing. And if you were thinking of getting a babysitter, Davis says children’s activities have been greatly expanded. That includes three different craft projects…

click to listen to Mary Anne Davis

There are also plenty of food and beverage vendors, as well as live music, among numerous activities at this year’s Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show. It’s going on from 10am to 5pm tomorrow and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Admission is free, but parking costs six-dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha