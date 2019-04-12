Home Garden Lifestyle Show This Weekend

A sure sign of spring is the 34th Annual Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds tomorrow and Sunday. It’s put on by the Union newspaper, where event manager, Mary Anne Davis, says you can talk to a number of pros among over 175 vendors showing their products, services, and ideas. And this year, the focus is on wildfire safety and preparedness…

Vendors will present everything from the latest in home decor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels. Also, home furnishings, art, spas, and land clearing. And if you were thinking of getting a babysitter, Davis says children’s activities have been greatly expanded. That includes three different craft projects…

There are also plenty of food and beverage vendors, as well as live music, among numerous activities at this year’s Home, Garden, and Lifestyle Show. It’s going on from 10am to 5pm tomorrow and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Admission is free, but parking costs six-dollars.