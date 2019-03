A home in an unincorporated area of Grass Valley was the target of armed robbers Wednesday afternoon, with the suspects still being sought. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it happened on Rodeo Way…

According to the department’s activity report, the suspects took watches from the victim’s son’s room…

The woman was not injured and was able to go to a neighbor’s home for help. Bringolf says she could only describe the suspects as men wearing masks.