Home Invasion Robbery La Barr Meadows Road

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 1:50 PM PDT

Another home invasion robbery to report in Nevada County. Sheriff Keith Royal says it happened early Sunday morning on La Barr Meadows Road…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says it’s believed one of the men was armed with a gun and another with a baseball bat. He says the suspects demanded guns and drugs and the victim said he didn’t have any guns but had a small amount of marijuana. He says jewelry and the marijuana is what was reported to have been stolen…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says it’s not clear if the victim had any prior contact with the suspects.

